In pictures: Slogans and expressions from Karachi's Aurat March rally

KARACHI: Scores of women belonging to all walks of life on Sunday joined the Aurat March to commemorate International Women’s Day.
The gathering — including students, residents of slums, domestic workers, lawyers, teachers, lady health workers and other professionals — was organised at Burns Garden.
The mission of this march is to fight against gender bias, inequality, and injustice against women, transgender, and non-binary people.
Every year, posters and placards highlight issues faced by women in society. Let’s take a look at some of the stills from today’s Aurat March.