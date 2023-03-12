 
entertainment
Sunday Mar 12 2023
By
Web Desk

Christina Ricci rues posing in lingerie at 19 years old: 'Not great'

By
Web Desk

Sunday Mar 12, 2023

Christina Ricci rues posing in lingerie at 19 years old: Not great

Christina Ricci looks back regretfully for posing in lingerie on her Rolling Stone cover at 19 years old.

In an interview with Rolling Stone magazine, Christina Ricci spoke about shooting for the 'Nice & Naughty' cover of Rolling Stone in 1999 and said, "It's not how I would have chosen to be dressed, but it's very much of its time. Not great."

She continued, "When I was growing up, the second you looked like a teenager, you had to quit. I got very lucky, because [I] coincided with independent films wanting to cast actual teenagers to play teenagers."

As per Daily Mail, two-time Emmy nominee revealed she "was a bit of a d***head' while doing interviews back then, saying, "I could have handled it in a way that was less teenage."

"To this day, Ricci 'finds myself starting to feel a little bit more devil-may-care about the things I say. And that's not good for me. I always go too far. I never realize how awful a thing I'm saying is until someone else is like, 'What the f***?'"

The 43-year-old also spoke about suffering from anorexia for a year in her teens. "The amount of years spent obsessed with trying to make sure nobody could criticize you for your appearance... I really have embraced this body-positivity thing," Christina said.

More From Entertainment:

King Charles reaction over Meghan Markle pregnancy laid bare by Harry

King Charles reaction over Meghan Markle pregnancy laid bare by Harry
King Charles was 'stunned' after Queen rang Meghan Markle

King Charles was 'stunned' after Queen rang Meghan Markle

Prince Andrew mulls following in Harry and Meghan's footsteps to rebuild his image?

Prince Andrew mulls following in Harry and Meghan's footsteps to rebuild his image?
Matty Healey's mum Denise Welch is 'Proud' of The 1975 performing on 'Saturday Night Live'

Matty Healey's mum Denise Welch is 'Proud' of The 1975 performing on 'Saturday Night Live'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry accused of playing 'dangerous game' in US

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry accused of playing 'dangerous game' in US
Oscars 2023: Who's replacing Will Smith?

Oscars 2023: Who's replacing Will Smith?
'Emily in Paris' actor Lucas Bravo expresses gratitude for George Clooney, Julia Roberts

'Emily in Paris' actor Lucas Bravo expresses gratitude for George Clooney, Julia Roberts

The Academy Winners from the Best Director category: See the complete list from 1929-2022

The Academy Winners from the Best Director category: See the complete list from 1929-2022
Hillary Duff's husband Matthew Koma shares a quirky birthday wish to her ex Joel Madden

Hillary Duff's husband Matthew Koma shares a quirky birthday wish to her ex Joel Madden
Jenna Ortega clears out the myth that she is 'Dark' and 'Twisted' in real-life on 'Saturday Night Live'

Jenna Ortega clears out the myth that she is 'Dark' and 'Twisted' in real-life on 'Saturday Night Live'

Netflix: upcoming series and movies from March 14-17

Netflix: upcoming series and movies from March 14-17
Rihanna gears up to set Oscars stage on fire

Rihanna gears up to set Oscars stage on fire