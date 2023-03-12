Christina Ricci rues posing in lingerie at 19 years old: 'Not great'

Christina Ricci looks back regretfully for posing in lingerie on her Rolling Stone cover at 19 years old.

In an interview with Rolling Stone magazine, Christina Ricci spoke about shooting for the 'Nice & Naughty' cover of Rolling Stone in 1999 and said, "It's not how I would have chosen to be dressed, but it's very much of its time. Not great."

She continued, "When I was growing up, the second you looked like a teenager, you had to quit. I got very lucky, because [I] coincided with independent films wanting to cast actual teenagers to play teenagers."

As per Daily Mail, two-time Emmy nominee revealed she "was a bit of a d***head' while doing interviews back then, saying, "I could have handled it in a way that was less teenage."

"To this day, Ricci 'finds myself starting to feel a little bit more devil-may-care about the things I say. And that's not good for me. I always go too far. I never realize how awful a thing I'm saying is until someone else is like, 'What the f***?'"

The 43-year-old also spoke about suffering from anorexia for a year in her teens. "The amount of years spent obsessed with trying to make sure nobody could criticize you for your appearance... I really have embraced this body-positivity thing," Christina said.