 
entertainment
Monday Mar 13 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince William was keen on telling Kate about Meghan Markle pregnancy: Harry

By
Web Desk

Monday Mar 13, 2023

Prince Harry is shedding light on Prince William's reaction as he shared Meghan Markle's pregnancy news.

Writing in his memoir 'Spare', the Duke of Sussex reveals how his elder brother gave a heartwarming response to the news.

He pens: "After the drinks reception, in St. George’s Hall, Meg and I pulled Willy aside. We were in a big room, suits of armor on the walls. Strange room, strange moment. We whispered the news, and Willy smiled and said we must tell Kate."

Harry continues: "So we went and told Kate and she also gave a big smile and hearty congratulations. They both reacted exactly as I’d hoped—as I’d wished."

More From Entertainment:

Stars flaunt shimmery, bold looks on Oscars 'champagne' red carpet

Stars flaunt shimmery, bold looks on Oscars 'champagne' red carpet
Winners at the 2023 Oscars

Winners at the 2023 Oscars
Guillermo del Toro wins best animated feature film for 'Pinocchio'

Guillermo del Toro wins best animated feature film for 'Pinocchio'
'Everything' stars Ke Huy Quan, Jamie Lee Curtis win Oscars

'Everything' stars Ke Huy Quan, Jamie Lee Curtis win Oscars
Britons back King Charles' decision to evict Harry from Frogmore Cottage

Britons back King Charles' decision to evict Harry from Frogmore Cottage

King Charles depriving siblings of fortune left by Queen Elizabeth: report

King Charles depriving siblings of fortune left by Queen Elizabeth: report

Meghan Markle to relaunch her lifestyle blog

Meghan Markle to relaunch her lifestyle blog

'Scream' still echoes, topping N. America box office

'Scream' still echoes, topping N. America box office
Prince Harry says assistant wanted 'freebies' from Meghan Markle

Prince Harry says assistant wanted 'freebies' from Meghan Markle
Prince Harry 'warned' Meghan Markle after she made royal life look 'easy'

Prince Harry 'warned' Meghan Markle after she made royal life look 'easy'
King Charles reaction over Meghan Markle pregnancy laid bare by Harry

King Charles reaction over Meghan Markle pregnancy laid bare by Harry
Prince Harry believes 'mummy' Diana helped Meghan Markle get pregnant

Prince Harry believes 'mummy' Diana helped Meghan Markle get pregnant