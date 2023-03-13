Austin Butler gets trolled for his ‘Elvis’ accent at the Oscars 2023

Austin Butler walked the red carpet at the 95th Academy Awards on Sunday March 12th, 2023 and in his interviews, he still had a hint of his deep Elvis Presley voice.



In an interview with ABC on the red carpet, the actor, 31, spoke in his deeper voice, without quite as much twang.

“I’ve been acting since I was 12 years old, and this always felt like an almost impossible dream to be here,” he said. “I just gotta pinch myself every moment, because I can’t believe it’s actually real.”

The actor was up for Best Actor for his starring role as Elvis in Baz Luhrmann’s critically acclaimed biopic. He’s up against Brendan Fraser, Bill Nighy, Colin Farrell and Paul Mescal.

As he lost the award to Fraser, Butler was still trolled for his Elvis drawl during the interviews, via Page Six.

“when is Austin Butler losing the accent? Or is it part of his DNA now?” asked one Oscar viewer.

While another wrote, “Austin Butler still has a hint of that accent and I’m gonna shove him into a locker”.

“Austin Butler DROP THAT F*ING ACCENT!!!!!” wrote one frustrated fan.

“austin butler still has that goddamn accent,” chortled another.

Even during the Oscars opening monologue, host Jimmy Kimmel poked fun at the actor’s Elvis accent. “He was so convincing as Elvis,” Kimmel said, “Still is.”

Priscilla Presley previously said that Butler spent two years studying the King before they filmed the movie, taking both voice and singing lessons to prepare.

“The voice was down to a tee. I mean I … couldn’t believe it. I truly couldn’t believe it,” she said.

The actor previously talked about his accent, sharing why he can’t shake it off that easily. “I guess after three years of doing everything that I could to focus on this one goal of trying to bring life to Elvis in this film, I think that there's certain muscular habits that must pop up.”