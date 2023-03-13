Lady Gaga wins hearts by helping photographer at Oscars 2023

File Footage

Lady Gaga won hearts of her fans by helping a photographer who fell on Oscars 2023 red carpet.



On Sunday, during her appearance at the red carpet of 2023 Oscars, the Poker Face singer rushed to help a photographer who had a terrible fall right behind her.

While, the cameraman was trying to take a snap of Gaga’s daring Versace look, as she walked ahead, he lost his balance and slammed into the champagne-colored carpet.

The Joker: Folie à Deux actress gasped before reaching out to the photograpgher who quickly sprang to his feet.

After finding out he was fine, the Oscar-winning songstress went back to the main event as people praised her nice gesture.

Gaga slayed in an all-black ballgown with a sheer corseted top and a full skirt. She accessorized with Tiffany & Co. vintage diamond choker necklace, a matching bracelet and simple diamond earrings.

The pop star, who performed Hold My Hand at the star-studded night of the 95th Academy Awards, finished the look with shiney red lipstick, dramatic smokey eyes, bold blush and a slicked-back bun.

Previously, Oscars executive producer and showrunner Glenn Weiss claimed Gaga would not be attending the ceremony due to her filming schedule for Joker: Folie à Deux, but the singer gave a suprise appearance.