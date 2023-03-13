2023 Oscars: Elizabeth Banks trips on-stage while presenting Best Visual Effects

Elizabeth Banks stumbled on stage at the 2023 Oscar awards ceremony as she walked on stage to present the award for Best Visual Effects category.

The Cocaine Bear director was not nominated for an Oscar this year but did present the award alongside a person in a bear suit.

Banks, 49, tripped on the long train of her gorgeous black and white Vivienne Westwood gown as she made her way to announce the winner and only just managed to stay on her feet.

While she did not fall, the Hunger Games alum was able to recover from the moment gracefully.

After she cleared the stage, a person in a bear costume followed her and accompanied the actress to present the trophy to Avatar: The Way of Water.

“Oh my God, he tripped me,” Banks quipped to the audience, blaming the animal for her stumble while also joking around that visual effects were a necessity in the film industry, especially for her new film, Cocaine Bear.

Fans reacted to the moment and wrote, “And no incident happen in tonight’s Oscars haha! Good for everyone! Just almost with Elizabeth Banks’ almost trip”

Another joked, "Elizabeth Banks nearly had a Jennifer Lawrence moment."