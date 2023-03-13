 
entertainment
Monday Mar 13 2023
By
Web Desk

2023 Oscars: Elizabeth Banks trips on-stage while presenting Best Visual Effects

By
Web Desk

Monday Mar 13, 2023

2023 Oscars: Elizabeth Banks trips on-stage while presenting Best Visual Effects
2023 Oscars: Elizabeth Banks trips on-stage while presenting Best Visual Effects 

Elizabeth Banks stumbled on stage at the 2023 Oscar awards ceremony as she walked on stage to present the award for Best Visual Effects category.

The Cocaine Bear director was not nominated for an Oscar this year but did present the award alongside a person in a bear suit.

Banks, 49, tripped on the long train of her gorgeous black and white Vivienne Westwood gown as she made her way to announce the winner and only just managed to stay on her feet.

While she did not fall, the Hunger Games alum was able to recover from the moment gracefully.

After she cleared the stage, a person in a bear costume followed her and accompanied the actress to present the trophy to Avatar: The Way of Water.

“Oh my God, he tripped me,” Banks quipped to the audience, blaming the animal for her stumble while also joking around that visual effects were a necessity in the film industry, especially for her new film, Cocaine Bear.

Fans reacted to the moment and wrote, “And no incident happen in tonight’s Oscars haha! Good for everyone! Just almost with Elizabeth Banks’ almost trip”

Another joked, "Elizabeth Banks nearly had a Jennifer Lawrence moment."

More From Entertainment:

Park Sung Hoon from Netflix’s 'The Glory' reveals what’s difficult about his role

Park Sung Hoon from Netflix’s 'The Glory' reveals what’s difficult about his role
Kevin Woo from U-KISS reveals the first time he met BTS

Kevin Woo from U-KISS reveals the first time he met BTS
Backup dancer reveals what surprised him when meeting Blackpink

Backup dancer reveals what surprised him when meeting Blackpink
Japan’s Crown Prince Fumihito to attend King Charles coronation

Japan’s Crown Prince Fumihito to attend King Charles coronation
‘The Woman King' director reacts to being called 'the lady director'

‘The Woman King' director reacts to being called 'the lady director'
'EEAAO' star Ke Huy Quan owes Oscar win to his mom: 'she sacrificed so much'

'EEAAO' star Ke Huy Quan owes Oscar win to his mom: 'she sacrificed so much'
2023 Oscars ‘In Memoriam’ segment miss out key names including Anne Heche

2023 Oscars ‘In Memoriam’ segment miss out key names including Anne Heche

'The Banshees of Inisherin' animal trainer argues 'Oscar for donkeys'

'The Banshees of Inisherin' animal trainer argues 'Oscar for donkeys'
'You' star weighs on Jenna Ortega possible return

'You' star weighs on Jenna Ortega possible return
Jennifer Lawrence's 'No Hard Feelings' slam for age gap

Jennifer Lawrence's 'No Hard Feelings' slam for age gap
'The Bear' to return for a second season in June

'The Bear' to return for a second season in June
Prince Harry, Meghan's fans blast SNL coronation joke about Sussexes

Prince Harry, Meghan's fans blast SNL coronation joke about Sussexes