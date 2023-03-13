 
Japan’s Crown Prince Fumihito to attend King Charles coronation

Japan’s Crown Prince Fumihito and Crown Princess Kiko are set to attend the coronation of Britain’s King Charles III.

The Imperial Household Agency announced on March 13 that preparations to have Crown Prince Fumihito and Crown Princess Kiko attend King Charles III's coronation are underway.

The decision was made considering that Emperor Naruhito has never attended a coronation in foreign countries, according to the agency.

The agency added that Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako have been invited to Britain as state guests, and that it hopes to realize their visit soon.

Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako joined the state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II last September. (Reuters)

