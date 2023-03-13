 
entertainment
Monday Mar 13 2023
By
Web Desk

'Game Of Thrones' Maisie Williams joins dating app after Reuben Selby break up

By
Web Desk

Monday Mar 13, 2023

Game Of Thrones Maisie Williams joins dating app after Reuben Selby break up
'Game Of Thrones' Maisie Williams joins dating app after Reuben Selby break up

Game Of Thrones actor Maisie Williams signed up on an online dating app after breaking up from boyfriend of five years Reuben Selby last month.

The actress, 25, has made her way to celebrity matchmaking app Raya after reportedly being pushed by her friends to join.

Raya labels itself as 'an exclusive dating and networking platform for people in creative industries'.

"Maisie's pals have got her on Raya in the last few days as she feels like she wants to throw herself into the dating game." sources have confirmed to The Sun.

"Right now she just wants some fun and to take things slow, though.

"She doesn't feel the need to race into another relationship. But if it happens, it happens" they added.

MailOnline has tried to reach out to a representative for Maisie for a comment.

While, her ex-boyfriend Reuben has seemingly moved on after their split, after he was spotted with model Phoebe Torrance at London Fashion Week.

Maisie collaborated with her boyfriend Reuben to help him launch a genderless and sustainable clothing line.

She announced her split with Reuben after last being pictured with him at Paris Fashion week in October.

Sharing a snap of the pair she wrote, "The end of an era. Reuben and I have decided to end our relationship."

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle, Harry keep mum on Prince Edward and Sophie's new titles

Meghan Markle, Harry keep mum on Prince Edward and Sophie's new titles
Director of Netflix’s ‘The Glory’ admits guilt amidst bullying scandal

Director of Netflix’s ‘The Glory’ admits guilt amidst bullying scandal
Park Sung Hoon from Netflix’s 'The Glory' reveals what’s difficult about his role

Park Sung Hoon from Netflix’s 'The Glory' reveals what’s difficult about his role
Kevin Woo from U-KISS reveals the first time he met BTS

Kevin Woo from U-KISS reveals the first time he met BTS
Backup dancer reveals what surprised him when meeting Blackpink

Backup dancer reveals what surprised him when meeting Blackpink
Japan’s Crown Prince Fumihito to attend King Charles coronation

Japan’s Crown Prince Fumihito to attend King Charles coronation
‘The Woman King' director reacts to being called 'the lady director'

‘The Woman King' director reacts to being called 'the lady director'
'EEAAO' star Ke Huy Quan owes Oscar win to his mom: 'she sacrificed so much'

'EEAAO' star Ke Huy Quan owes Oscar win to his mom: 'she sacrificed so much'
2023 Oscars ‘In Memoriam’ segment miss out key names including Anne Heche

2023 Oscars ‘In Memoriam’ segment miss out key names including Anne Heche

'The Banshees of Inisherin' animal trainer argues 'Oscars for donkeys'

'The Banshees of Inisherin' animal trainer argues 'Oscars for donkeys'
'You' star weighs on Jenna Ortega possible return

'You' star weighs on Jenna Ortega possible return
Jennifer Lawrence's 'No Hard Feelings' slam for age gap

Jennifer Lawrence's 'No Hard Feelings' slam for age gap