Monday Mar 13 2023
Director of Netflix’s ‘The Glory’ admits guilt amidst bullying scandal

Monday Mar 13, 2023

On March 12th his lawyer gave a statement on the allegations
Ahn Gil Ho, the producing director of The Glory from Netflix admits to bullying others in high school. The allegations first came out on March 10th, after which the director initially refused to accept blame.

According to the accuser, they were in middle school in the Philippines while Ahn Gil Ho was in high school. After they teased his girlfriend who was also in middle school, he had the group brought to him and assaulted them.

On March 12th, his lawyer gave a statement on the allegations: “I am lawyer Kim Mun Hui of law firm JIPYONG who is representing director Ahn Gil Ho. We ask for your understanding in that there was a slight delay in time from the initial report to announcing our stance.

Director Ahn Gil Ho had a girlfriend whom he started dating at the time while studying abroad in the Philippines in 1996, and when he heard that his girlfriend became subject to teasing at school due to him, he momentarily got emotional and gave another person an unforgettable wound.

[Director Ahn Gil Ho] asks for forgiveness from deep within his heart to those who were hurt by this incident. If given the opportunity, he would like the meet in person, or at least contact through phone, to convey his apology.

[Director Ahn Gil Ho] apologizes for causing controversy over an unfortunate incident.”

