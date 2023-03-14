Khloe Kardashian receives flak for hailing Tristan Thompson as ‘Best Father’

File Footage

Khloe Kardashian showered praises on her former serial cheater boyfriend Tristan Thompson for being the “best father” even though he has no relationship with one of his sons.



The reality TV star received flak on social media for hailing the NFL player even after he cheated on her multiple times and fathered a child with Maralee Nichols while dating Khloe.

Following her birthday wish for Tristan, fans of The Kardashians star pointed out that he may have been there for kids he shares with her but his relationship with his baby with Maralee is “nonexistent.”

Taking to Instagram, Khloe penned a sweet tribute for Tristan alongside a series of images of him with their two kids, True and their new born son, and his son Prince he shares with Jordan Craig.

“Happy birthday @realtristan13,” she penned. “You are truly the best father, brother & uncle. Your love, attention, silly dances, hugs, carpool rides, bed time rituals, the way u show up for them.”

“All of the above means more than you’ll ever know to your family of littles. My birthday wish for u is that u continue to crave change, healing, and transformation.

“Be strong, be kind, be patient, be free. Continue to Make your soul and your mommy proud. Happy birthday baby daddy,” she added.

Khloe disabled the comment section of her post, however, social media users blasted her on Twitter while mentioning Tristan and Maralee’s son Theo’s name.



“@khloekardashian how can Tristan be the best father if he has abandoned one of his children?!” one user pointed out.

Another mocked the Good American co-founder, writing, “Not @khloekardashian calling Tristan best dad [laughing emoji] the world really coming to an end.”



“Khloe Kardashian. You better turn them comments off on your Insta post about Tristan being a good dad. You forgot about that new baby huh!!?? He hasn't even met that one!!” one wrote.