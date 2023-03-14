 
King Charles congratulates Michelle Yeoh on historic Oscar win

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla have congratulated Michelle Yeoh on her historic Oscar win.

Michelle Yeoh on Sunday made history by becoming the first Asian woman to win the best actress Oscar, for her exuberant portrayal of an immigrant business owner thrust into a crazy multiverse in the sci-fi trip "Everything Everywhere All at Once."

The Hollywood veteran won over Academy voters with her complex take on Evelyn Wang, a Chinese American laundromat owner who is mired in a tax audit, stuck in a crumbling marriage and struggling to connect with her daughter Joy.

Yeoh won top honors over strong performances from Cate Blanchett ("Tar"), Michelle Williams ("The Fabelmans"), Andrea Riseborough ("To Leslie") and Ana de Armas ("Blonde").

Buckingham Palace, on behalf of the King and Queen Consort, congratulated the Malaysian actress on Twitter.

King Charles and Camilla tweeted, “Congratulations to Michelle Yeoh (and her family watching at home in Malaysia) on her historic Oscar win on #CommonwealthDay!”


