Tuesday Mar 14 2023
Michelle Yeoh 'Asian' news report triggers backlash

Tuesday Mar 14, 2023

Michelle Yeoh 'Asian' news report triggers backlash

National Public Radio is under fire on Twitter after phrasing Michelle Yeoh Oscar win as a person who "identifies as Asian."

"Michelle Yeoh wins the Oscar for best actress making history as the first person who identifies as Asian to win the award," NPR tweeted, which went viral with over 2 million views.

Born in Malaysia, Yeoh belongs to Hokkien and Cantonese descent while raised speaking English and Malay, as per Encyclopedia Brittanica.

The news report stoked controversy on the social platform, with several users pointing out that the 60-year-old is simply an Asian woman.

"Identifies as Asian? Are you kidding me? Does NPR identify as the National Enquirer?" SmartBlocks CMO Mark Fidelman wrote.

"Delete your g-- d--- account. She is Asian. She doesn't 'identify as' Asian," political commentator Ian Miles Cheong told NPR.

Meanwhile, Twitter's Community Notes also added context to NPR's tweet.

"The tweet is factually correct, but missing context to explain wording. Merle Oberon was the first Asian woman nominated for the Academy Award for Best Actress in 1935. Oberon hid her heritage to avoid discrimination. Michelle Yeoh, however, is open about her Asian heritage."

