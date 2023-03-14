Prince George likely to break royal tradition at King Charles coronation?

Kate Middleton and Prince William’s eldest son Prince George is expected to break 70 years old tradition at King Charles coronation in May.



According to reports, Prince George might be given an official role at King Charles coronation on Saturday, May 6.

According to the People, as second in line to the throne, Prince George may play a prominent role in the historic event and that his parents Prince William and Kate Middleton are "mulling over" whether their 9-year-old son will be part of the crowning ceremony.

There are also reports King Charles and the Queen Consort will sit down with the Prince and Princess of Wales in the coming weeks to discuss George's involvement in the coronation.

The Now To Love reported if we look to the history, previous coronations have seen heirs watch the coronation proceedings from the congregation.

Charles, the then heir to throne stood with his aunt Princess Margaret and his grandmother the Queen Mother as he watched his mother, late Queen Elizabeth II be crowned.