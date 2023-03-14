Lilibet’s christening should have been in UK ‘if they wanted royals’ attendance’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle christened their second-born Princess Lilibet Diana at their home in Montecito, California, according to People.

A spokesperson for the couple said, “I can confirm that Princess Lilibet Diana was christened on Friday, March 3rd, 2023, by the Archbishop of Los Angeles, the Rev John Taylor.”

Around 20 to 30 guests were reportedly in attendance at the intimate ceremony, including Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland and Lilibet’s godfather, Tyler Perry.

According to a poll conducted by Daily Express UK, an overwhelming 91 percent of readers support the Royal Family’s decision not to travel to the US for the private ceremony.

King Charles along with Prince William had skipped the ceremony. The christening broke tradition as royal children are typically christened at royal states at either Buckingham Palace or Windsor with close family in attendance.

Many readers expressed their personal views under the poll.

“The parents could have had the child christened in the UK if they wanted royal attendance,” shared one.

“They can’t have them all out of the country at the same time. If they wanted them all at the christening, then it should have been in the UK,” commented another.

Another echoed, “The child is nearly two years old and they have had more than enough time to arrange the christening. They were over here last year for the Jubilee and could have arranged it then if they really wanted the King and Queen and the Prince and Princess of Wales to attend.”

However, some did defend the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

“The Royal Family should have at least sent a representative,” shared one.

“What kind of grandparent does not go to their grandchildren’s baptism?” shared another.