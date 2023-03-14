 
Angela Bassett's comforting gesture to Austin Butler goes viral

Angela Bassett's comforting gesture to Austin Butler goes viral

Angela Bassett was praised for comforting Austin Butler amid the Best Actor nominees reading, just minutes before she lost in her Best Supporting Actress category.

However, The Elvis star also lost to Brendan Fraser who took home the trophy for The Whale.

But fans quickly praised the Marvel star for comforting the young actor as the clip went viral.

“Angela Bassett holding Austin Butler’s hand while he’s nervous… is exactly the kind of woman I imagined she was,” one fan wrote.

“Screaming at Austin Butler clinging onto Angela Bassett,” another tweeted.

“Angela Bassett has a right to be hurt,” a third added.

“It’s been a long road for her, too. And she sat there on the front row, was gracious, held Austin Butler’s hand while his category was up, and held herself like the regal queen she is.”

