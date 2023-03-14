 
Jimmy Kimmel reveals which celebrity was in 'Cocaine Bear' suit at Oscars

Jimmy Kimmel reveals which celebrity was in 'Cocaine Bear' suit at Oscars

Oscars 2023 host Jimmy Kimmel has disclosed who was in the Cocaine Bear suit at the Academy Awards ceremony on Sunday night.

The bear joined director Elizabeth Banks on stage while presenting at the 2023 Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Fans on social media could not help wonder who was in the suit and a guessing game ensued.

Jimmy Kimmel finally revealed the answer.

“It was a celebrity, that was correct… and that celebrity was, DJ Jazzy Jeff!” he said.

“And that’s not a lie. That’s absolutely true and I’d like everyone to report that.”

Inspired by a true story Cocaine Bear follows a 500-pound black bear after it consumes a large amount of cocaine and runs amok, taking out, cops, tourists and hikers.

Earlier, speaking to People less than two weeks from this year’s Oscars, Kimmel commended Rock for his demeanour onstage in 2022.

“It’s still shocking that that happened,” he said.

“(And) for it to happen at the Oscars magnifies it by about a million times… I think it’s something that everybody regrets and that we will move past.

“One day it will be looked at in the same way as that guy running onstage naked is looked at: a weird moment that we all talked about and we hopefully learn from.” 

