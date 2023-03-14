 
entertainment
Tuesday Mar 14 2023
By
Web Desk

Jin from BTS makes special request to fans while in the military

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Mar 14, 2023

K-pop group BTS’ Jin makes a request to his fans through a pre-recorded video while in the military. He began his service a few months ago back in December.

His latest pre-recorded video came out on the romantic holiday called White Day. He started off by teasing his fans and asking them if they’d been crying over his absence. The video was filmed in his room in Argentina, where he made the debut for his solo song The Astronaut during the American band Coldplay’s concert.

He went on to explain that since his The Astronaut concert performance will already be done by the time the video comes out, he wants his fans to go and check out his performance once again.

Fans immediately complied and started streaming the performance, mentioning in the comments how they were there after seeing his message.

