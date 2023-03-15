 
Sci-Tech
Wednesday Mar 15 2023
By
AFP

ChatGPT's awaited update GPT-4 more ‘human’: claims company

By
AFP

Wednesday Mar 15, 2023

The excitement around ChatGPT - an easy to use AI chatbot that can deliver an essay or computer code upon request and within seconds - has sent schools into panic and turned Big Tech green with envy.— AFP/file
The excitement around ChatGPT - an easy to use AI chatbot that can deliver an essay or computer code upon request and within seconds - has sent schools into panic and turned Big Tech green with envy.— AFP/file
  • Update widely awaited ever since ChatGPT burst onto the scene.
  • GPT-4 will work with both image and text inputs. 
  • GPT-4 "is still flawed, still limited, says founder Sam Altman. 

SAN FRANCISCO: The company behind the ChatGPT app that churns out essays, poems or computing code on command released Tuesday a long-awaited update of its artificial intelligence (AI) technology.

GPT-4 has been widely awaited ever since ChatGPT burst onto the scene in late November, wowing users with its capabilities that were based on an older version of OpenAI’s technology, known as a large language model.

"We’ve created GPT-4, the latest milestone in OpenAI’s effort in scaling up deep learning," a company blog said, adding that the AI technology "exhibits human-level performance" on some professional and academic tasks.

With its update, text responses from GPT-4 will be more accurate, and - in future - will come from both image and text inputs in a major leap forward for the technology.

For example, if a user sends a picture of the inside of a refrigerator, GPT-4 will not only correctly identify what is there, but also concoct what can be prepared with those ingredients.

OpenAI said it was working with a partner company, Be My Eyes, to prepare the next advance.

OpenAI is backed by Microsoft, which earlier this year said it would finance the research company with billions of dollars of financing.

The Windows maker then swiftly integrated the tech into its Bing search engine, Edge browser and other products.

This sparked a race with Google which announced its own versions of the AI technology, with Amazon, Baidu and Meta also wading in to not be left behind.

OpenAI said that the new version was far less likely to go off the rails than its earlier chatbot with widely reported interactions with ChatGPT or Bing’s chatbot in which users were presented with lies, insults, or other so-called "hallucinations."

"We spent six months making GPT-4 safer and more aligned. GPT-4 is 82% less likely to respond to requests for disallowed content and 40% more likely to produce factual responses," OpenAI said.

Founder Sam Altman admitted that despite the anticipation, GPT-4 "is still flawed, still limited, and it still seems more impressive on first use than it does after you spend more time with it."

More From Sci-Tech:

Big tech's layoff wave: How many employees have been fired?

Big tech's layoff wave: How many employees have been fired?
Meta to start 'new round' of firing employees

Meta to start 'new round' of firing employees
Metaverse-created South Korean girl MAVE goes viral

Metaverse-created South Korean girl MAVE goes viral
India plans new security testing for smartphones, crackdown on pre-installed apps

India plans new security testing for smartphones, crackdown on pre-installed apps
WhatsApp brings 'profile icons' in group chats to make identification easier

WhatsApp brings 'profile icons' in group chats to make identification easier
Plastics can produce 'petrochemical products'

Plastics can produce 'petrochemical products'
Spain to start its space race with reusable rocket launch

Spain to start its space race with reusable rocket launch
Scientists 'planning to grow food' on moon

Scientists 'planning to grow food' on moon
WhatsApp introduces new feature for Windows app users

WhatsApp introduces new feature for Windows app users
SpaceX capsule returns crew of four from space station mission

SpaceX capsule returns crew of four from space station mission
AI 'sorry' for destroying humanity

AI 'sorry' for destroying humanity
Scientists discover material that ensures seamless transmission of power, energy

Scientists discover material that ensures seamless transmission of power, energy