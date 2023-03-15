 
Wednesday Mar 15 2023
Meghan Markle was 'defenseless' as letter to Thomas Markle leaked

Wednesday Mar 15, 2023

Meghan Markle was not expected to retaliate as the media leaked her personal letter to her father.

Writing in his memoir 'Spare', Prince Harry reveals the real reason press went ahead with publishing the documents despite knowing it was 'illegal.'

Harry pens: "The paper knew it was illegal to publish that letter, they knew full well, and did it anyway. Why? Because they also knew Meg was defenseless. They knew she didn’t have the staunch support of my family, and how else could they have known this, except from people close to the family? Or inside the family?"

He adds: "The papers knew that the only recourse Meg had was to sue, and she couldn’t do that because there was only one lawyer working with the family, and that lawyer was under the control of the Palace, and the Palace would never authorize him to act on Meg’s behalf."

