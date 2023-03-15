'Piping hot' Prince William complained about 'abrasive' Meghan to Harry

Prince William confessed he did not like Meghan Markle's 'rude' behaviour in a serious conversation with Prince Harry.



Writing in his memoir 'Spare', the Duke of Sussex admits he was confronted by his elder brother over hearsay about Meghan.

Harry admits: "He looked piping hot. It was early evening. I offered him a drink, asked about his family. Everyone good. He didn’t ask about mine. He just went all in. Chips to the center of the table. Meg’s difficult, he said. Oh, really? She’s rude. She’s abrasive. She’s alienated half the staff."

He added: "Told him I expected better from my older brother. I was shocked to see that this actually pissed him off. Had he come here expecting something different? Did he think I’d agree that my bride was a monster?"