 
entertainment
Wednesday Mar 15 2023
By
Web Desk

'Piping hot' Prince William complained about 'abrasive' Meghan to Harry

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 15, 2023

Prince William confessed he did not like Meghan Markle's 'rude' behaviour in a serious conversation with Prince Harry.

Writing in his memoir 'Spare', the Duke of Sussex admits he was confronted by his elder brother over hearsay about Meghan.

Harry admits: "He looked piping hot. It was early evening. I offered him a drink, asked about his family. Everyone good. He didn’t ask about mine. He just went all in. Chips to the center of the table. Meg’s difficult, he said. Oh, really? She’s rude. She’s abrasive. She’s alienated half the staff."

He added: "Told him I expected better from my older brother. I was shocked to see that this actually pissed him off. Had he come here expecting something different? Did he think I’d agree that my bride was a monster?"

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry showed Meghan Markle 'bruises' despite promise to Prince William

Prince Harry showed Meghan Markle 'bruises' despite promise to Prince William
Welcome accorded to Prince Edward shows SNP are losing the plot?

Welcome accorded to Prince Edward shows SNP are losing the plot?

'King Charles is starting to listen to wise advice'

'King Charles is starting to listen to wise advice'
Prince William in 'heir mode' was shocked 'Spare' Harry was not 'obeying' him

Prince William in 'heir mode' was shocked 'Spare' Harry was not 'obeying' him
Meghan Markle 'suing' decision was 'vehemently' opposed by King Charles

Meghan Markle 'suing' decision was 'vehemently' opposed by King Charles
Meghan Markle was portrayed 'less loving' towards father by 'editors'

Meghan Markle was portrayed 'less loving' towards father by 'editors'
Meghan Markle was 'defenseless' as letter to Thomas Markle leaked

Meghan Markle was 'defenseless' as letter to Thomas Markle leaked
'Ted Lasso' Season 3: discouraged players revitalized by team love

'Ted Lasso' Season 3: discouraged players revitalized by team love
Jennifer Garner shares interesting book recommendation about female teenagers

Jennifer Garner shares interesting book recommendation about female teenagers
Prince Harry's past looks set to haunt him again

Prince Harry's past looks set to haunt him again
Zara Tindall spotted enjoying outing with Prince Harry's former close confidante

Zara Tindall spotted enjoying outing with Prince Harry's former close confidante
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry blasted for going from 'farcical to pathetic'

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry blasted for going from 'farcical to pathetic'