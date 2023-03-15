Fact-check: Did Nawaz Sharif’s platelet count drop in jail or NAB’s custody?

Shahbaz Gill’s claim is incorrect. Nawaz Sharif was indeed being held by NAB in Lahore when his blood platelet count dropped
Updated Wednesday Mar 15 2023
In an interview politician Maryam Nawaz Sharif said that the blood platelet count of her father and former prime minister, Nawaz Sharif, fell dangerously low while he was in the custody of Pakistan’s anti-corruption body, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).
Soon after, Shahbaz Gill, a senior leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), accused Maryam Sharif of lying, claiming that her father was in jail, not detained by NAB, when his platelets reduced.
Gill’s claim is false.
On March 10, Shahbaz Gill, who is associated with the PTI, tweeted a short clip of an interview Maryam Nawaz Sharif gave to Dawn TV recently.
“He [Nawaz Sharif] was not ill,” said Maryam Sharif, “He was made ill by giving him something that made his platelets drop while in NAB’s custody.”
Captioning the clip, Gill wrote: “Someone should tell Baji that [Sharif’s] platelets reduced while he was in Lahore’s Central Jail not in NAB’s custody. He was in jail and he would get food delivered from home.”
The video has been viewed over 400,000 times and Gill’s tweet has been retweeted over 6,000 times, to date.
Shahbaz Gill’s claim is incorrect.
Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was indeed being held by the country’s supreme anti-corruption body in Lahore when his blood platelet count fell drastically, as per multiple media reports of that time.
On October 11, 2019, Sharif, who was locked up in Lahore’s Central Jail, was handed over to the NAB for questioning in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills money laundering case by an accountability court.
The court had granted NAB a 14-day physical remand.
On October 21, 2019, NAB rushed Sharif to a public hospital in Lahore after his condition deteriorated.
On the day, Sharif’s personal physician, Dr Adnan Khan had also tweeted that the former prime minister “is detected to have critically low platelet count.”
Thus Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s statement about Nawaz Sharif is accurate.
A timeline of Nawaz Sharif’s arrest, imprisonment and release:
The pair were shifted to the Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi, Punjab.
Sharif was shifted to Lahore’s Central Jail the next day after his lawyer sought permission from the court to move him closer to family members.
Follow us on @GeoFactCheck. If our readers detect any errors, we encourage them to contact us at [email protected]