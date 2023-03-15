 
entertainment
Wednesday Mar 15 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry 'disparage' birthright he's 'desperate to cling to'

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 15, 2023

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just come under fire for doing everything for the sake of fame and 'demanding' birthright's made money ridiculing. 

Royal commentator Esther Krakue issued these accusations against the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

According to The Sun Krakue was quoted saying, “Most people can't help but think they did this for money.”

“Of course, the couple will dispute that. Reports have come from the Sussexes that they actually just wanted their kids to have their 'birthright'.”

“But again, it's Harry's birthright to be a Prince and he's done everything in this power to disparage the institution that has given him this birthright.”

“We obviously know that the Sussexes have made a lot of money off their titles, given the fact they had a Netflix documentary, and they had an interview with Oprah, and now Harry's book Spare.”

“They are very aware that this wouldn't happen if they weren't members of the Royal Family and didn't have these titles.”

“It's also quite disparaging and insulting because they're effectively prostituting their titles and the Royal Family to make more money.”

