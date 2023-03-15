Victoria Beckham celebrates her 'crime partner' Eva Longoria's 48th birthday in style

David Beckham's wife Victoria Beckham has shared memories of her friendship with Eva Longoria as she celebrated her crime partner's 48th birthday.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the former Spice girl shared a series adorable photos with her friend, wishing her many happy returns of the day.

The fashion designer thanked Eva for "being an incredible friend, godmother to #HarperSeven, inspiration and partner in crime!"

"She signed off her post with her signature phrase 'kisses', adding 'we love you so much."

The amazing montage of snaps described how close the two are. They had the Spice Girls hit Say You'll Be There playing over the top, showed Victoria and Eva at milestone moments in their lives.

Other sweet shots showed Eva hanging out with her goddaughter Harper Seven as well as the pair's countless holidays and events together.