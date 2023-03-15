 
entertainment
Wednesday Mar 15 2023
By
Web Desk

Victoria Beckham celebrates her 'crime partner' Eva Longoria's 48th birthday in style

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 15, 2023

Victoria Beckham celebrates her crime partner Eva Longorias 48th birthday in style

David Beckham's wife Victoria Beckham has shared memories of her friendship with Eva Longoria as she celebrated her crime partner's 48th birthday.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the former Spice girl shared a series adorable photos with her friend, wishing her many happy returns of the day. 

The fashion designer thanked Eva for "being an incredible friend, godmother to #HarperSeven, inspiration and partner in crime!"

"She signed off her post with her signature phrase 'kisses', adding 'we love you so much."

The amazing montage of snaps described how close the two are. They had the Spice Girls hit Say You'll Be There playing over the top, showed Victoria and Eva at milestone moments in their lives.

Other sweet shots showed Eva hanging out with her goddaughter Harper Seven as well as the pair's countless holidays and events together.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle advised to create new narratives to remain in spotlight

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle advised to create new narratives to remain in spotlight
Meghan Markle's former collaborator opens up about partnership with Duchess

Meghan Markle's former collaborator opens up about partnership with Duchess
Vanessa Hudgens ‘looks to mother nature for inspiration’ to relaunch her beauty brand

Vanessa Hudgens ‘looks to mother nature for inspiration’ to relaunch her beauty brand
Kendall Jenner leaves fans baffled with her new photos, looks like Kim Kardashian

Kendall Jenner leaves fans baffled with her new photos, looks like Kim Kardashian
Paris Hilton gives valuable parenting advice to new mom-to-be Lindsay Lohan

Paris Hilton gives valuable parenting advice to new mom-to-be Lindsay Lohan
Netflix unveils April release date for standup comedy special 'John Mulaney: Baby J'

Netflix unveils April release date for standup comedy special 'John Mulaney: Baby J'
Keira Knightley and Carrie Coon say they were stopped from doing accents in 'Boston Strangler'

Keira Knightley and Carrie Coon say they were stopped from doing accents in 'Boston Strangler'
Christine McGuinness confesses she shares about autism diagnosis with her children

Christine McGuinness confesses she shares about autism diagnosis with her children
Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez bursts into tears as she recalls heartbreak moment

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez bursts into tears as she recalls heartbreak moment
Freddie Prinze Jr. opens up on 'miserable' filming experience that almost made him leave acting

Freddie Prinze Jr. opens up on 'miserable' filming experience that almost made him leave acting

Bindi Irwin in on the road to ‘healing’ after endometriosis diagnosis: Photo

Bindi Irwin in on the road to ‘healing’ after endometriosis diagnosis: Photo
Netflix: Andrew Garfield, Oscar Isaac, and Mia Goth eyed for Guillermo del Toro's 'Frankenstein' movie

Netflix: Andrew Garfield, Oscar Isaac, and Mia Goth eyed for Guillermo del Toro's 'Frankenstein' movie