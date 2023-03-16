Prince Harry refuses to take part in a debate in London

 
Prince Harry refused to take part in a panel discussion about the future of royal reporting in London where his allegations against the British media also came under discussion.

Harry has accused The media of colluding with road family members against him and his wife Meghan Markle.

He also levelled allegations against the press in his recently released book titled "Spare".

According to express.co.uk, The Society of Editors’ Media Freedom Conference in London was opened by associate editor at The Telegraph and GB News presenter Camilla Tominey. 

She told audience members that the Duke of Sussex did not respond to a request for participation.

The report said the panel discussed a range of criticisms Harry made about the media in his revealing memoir Spare.

“We did invite Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, to take part in this panel but he declined to respond,” Ms Tominey said as she opened the panel discussion, which included royal editors from the Daily Mirror and Sunday Times.

A number of quotes from Harry's book were also read out at the conference before the discussion.

