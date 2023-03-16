 
entertainment
Thursday Mar 16 2023
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian has no issue with Kanye West's wife Bianca being around her kids

By
Web Desk

Thursday Mar 16, 2023

Kim Kardashian has no issue with Kanye Wests wife Bianca being around her kids
Kim Kardashian has no issue with Kanye West's wife Bianca being around her kids 

Kim Kardashian reportedly has no problem with Kanye West’s new wife Bianca Censori being around their kids despite reports suggesting otherwise.

An insider told Entertainment Tonight that the reality TV megastar just wants to raise her kids whom she shares with the rapper in a “healthy environment.”

"Kim and Kanye’s relationship is OK," the insider said of the former lovers even though they are "still having some back and forth with a few arguments."

"But co-parenting healthily is their main goal, and that is always the primary focus for Kim," the source added. Kim and Kanye, who now goes by Ye, has four kids, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

Kim Kardashian has no issue with Kanye Wests wife Bianca being around her kids

"Bianca has been around their kids," the source shared. "Kim, ultimately, just wants Kanye to be at peace. So if Bianca helps with that, then it’s fine."

As for The Kardashians star’s love life, the insider said, "Kim will date again one day, and she is more open to it at this point."

"She’s really focused on her kids and raising them in a healthy environment, and that will always be the priority, but seeing someone new in the future is possible," the source added.

"She is looking for someone that adds to her life."

More From Entertainment:

Vanessa Bryant’s kids pay an emotional tribute to late dad Kobe Bryant

Vanessa Bryant’s kids pay an emotional tribute to late dad Kobe Bryant
Tristan Thompson wants to reconcile with Khloe Kardashian after cheating on her multiple times

Tristan Thompson wants to reconcile with Khloe Kardashian after cheating on her multiple times
Hilarie Burton recalls Chad Michael Murray confronting ‘OTH’ boss over assault

Hilarie Burton recalls Chad Michael Murray confronting ‘OTH’ boss over assault
Prince William talks about Diana and homelessness in new video

Prince William talks about Diana and homelessness in new video

Meghan Markle was told press is getting 'frustrated' after her due date passed

Meghan Markle was told press is getting 'frustrated' after her due date passed
Prince William and Kate Middleton remain most favored royals in Canada

Prince William and Kate Middleton remain most favored royals in Canada

'Pregnant' Meghan Markle had 'tears in eyes' after hearing 'loud' William attacks

'Pregnant' Meghan Markle had 'tears in eyes' after hearing 'loud' William attacks
'Paranoid' Prince William was 'shouted' at by King Charles during argument

'Paranoid' Prince William was 'shouted' at by King Charles during argument
Prince William pledged 'not to take anymore' from Camilla during call with Harry

Prince William pledged 'not to take anymore' from Camilla during call with Harry
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'loved' Frogmore Cottage from very 'first minute'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'loved' Frogmore Cottage from very 'first minute'
King Charles will disregard opinion polls of his coronation day: report

King Charles will disregard opinion polls of his coronation day: report

Russia's Oscar-winning opposition is mired in conflict

Russia's Oscar-winning opposition is mired in conflict