Thursday Mar 16 2023
Thursday Mar 16, 2023

Disney boasts new Star Wars lightsaber

Disney parks chief Josh D’Amaro launched a "real" lightsaber at the South by Southwest festival in Austin, Texas.

Debuted as part of the studio's much-hyped Galatic Starcruiser hotel experience, “It’s a true ‘wow’ moment for our guests and for me. As you can tell, I love firing this thing up as much as I possibly can,” D’Amaro added.

The 52-year-old turned on the saber, and Star Wars fans instantly recognized the wheezing sound of the laser sound, which extended out.

“This was a hard project,” said Disney Imagineering head Leslie Evans, adding, “This was not easy. But it was absolutely worth it.”

“Because as you can see, this is a way to feel like you’re in the film. It is such an iconic moment,” Evans added.

The Force fans are divided on the "real" saber.

“Neat,” quipped one user. “The hilt is too bulky and the blade is too short, so you unfortunately will not be allowed to release this, but keep up the great work!”

“Real my ***,” commented another.

“Don’t care, StarWars is Dead,” a third claimed.

However, one fan swooned over it, saying, “My God I never wanted something SO MUCH.”

Meanwhile, Disney sells lightsaber collectibles, which cost over $200.

