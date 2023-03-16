 
entertainment
Thursday Mar 16 2023
By
Web Desk

King Charles ‘finally giving up’ on Prince Harry: ‘Simply has had enough’

By
Web Desk

Thursday Mar 16, 2023

File Footage

King Charles has reportedly become ‘utterly outraged’ at the ‘despicable lengths’ Prince Harry is willing to go to reach financial freedom.

An inside source close to the National Enquirer brought these claims to light.

They believe King Charles’ decision to evict the couple was ‘downright cruel’ and a punishment.

The insider even went as far as to explain the motive behind King Charles’ actions and explained that, “His Majesty has simply had enough.”

Currently, “He’s outraged at the despicable lengths Harry and Meghan keep doing to destroy the royals and bring down the monarchy since they quit royal duties.”

The same insider also offered insight into how the couple had initially planned to retaliate, but ‘soon learned’ was impossible.

“They tried to have their cake and eat it too by keeping Frogmore at their disposal, but that didn’t work out,” the inside source claimed.

“I’m sure Meghan’s ego is bruised, though I’m told Frogmore was never grand enough for her anyway.”

More From Entertainment:

Helen Mirren celebrates Michelle Yeoh’s Oscar win

Helen Mirren celebrates Michelle Yeoh’s Oscar win

Netflix 'Wednesday' star Jenna Ortega called out by 'Daredevil' producer: here's why

Netflix 'Wednesday' star Jenna Ortega called out by 'Daredevil' producer: here's why
Tom Cruise enjoys Sir Michael Caine's 90th birthday bash after skipping 2023 Oscars

Tom Cruise enjoys Sir Michael Caine's 90th birthday bash after skipping 2023 Oscars

Fans shocked after K-pop group Aespa’s Ningning reveals health issue

Fans shocked after K-pop group Aespa’s Ningning reveals health issue
V from BTS revealed as ambassador for Celine

V from BTS revealed as ambassador for Celine
Penn Badgley reveals toddler’s reaction after watching 'really crazy' scene from 'You'

Penn Badgley reveals toddler’s reaction after watching 'really crazy' scene from 'You'
Jisoo from K-pop group Blackpink comes out with visual teaser for debut

Jisoo from K-pop group Blackpink comes out with visual teaser for debut
Steven Seagal announces himself ‘one million per cent’ Russian after getting award from Putin

Steven Seagal announces himself ‘one million per cent’ Russian after getting award from Putin
Gwyneth Paltrow calls out for ‘dangerous’ eating habits

Gwyneth Paltrow calls out for ‘dangerous’ eating habits
Adam Brody would only do 'The O.C.' revival for 'lots and lots of money'

Adam Brody would only do 'The O.C.' revival for 'lots and lots of money'
K-pop group Aespa confirmed for new comeback

K-pop group Aespa confirmed for new comeback
Kanye West won’t be charged for throwing ‘female fan’s cellphone

Kanye West won’t be charged for throwing ‘female fan’s cellphone