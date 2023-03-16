 
entertainment
Thursday Mar 16 2023
By
Web Desk

Zendaya's stylist squashes rumours of split with her amid retirement

By
Web Desk

Thursday Mar 16, 2023

Zendaya’s stylist squashes rumours of split with her amid retirement
Zendaya’s stylist squashes rumours of split with her amid retirement

Zendaya’s infamous stylist Law Roach announced via an Instagram post on March 14, 2023, that he was retiring due to “politics and false narratives.”

However, the next day, the stylist took to his Twitter account to squash any rumours that he will not be working with the Euphoria actress, via Entertainment Tonight.

“So y’all really think I’m breaking up with Z,” he tweeted to his more than 33,000 followers on Twitter. “[W]e are forever!”

He followed up with another tweet, “She’s my little sister and it’s real love not the fake industry love.”

Then he tweeted out a GIF of two kids playing patty cake in a field and overlaid text that read, “ME & U MUST NEVA PART.”

In an interview with Vogue published on Wednesday, March 15th, 2023, Roach revealed that he isn’t quitting the fashion industry entirely.

“I’m not saying I’m retiring from fashion. I love fashion. I love the businesses, and I love being creative. What I’m retiring from is the celebrity styling part of it: the being in service and at service of other people. That’s what I’m retiring from, yeah,” he clarified.

In addition to Zendaya, Roach is a stylist to the stars, with Kerry Washington and Issa Rae among his many clients, per ET.

Some of his biggest accolades came in 2021 when he was honoured with the Gem Award for Jewelry Style. He was also bestowed with the inaugural Stylist Award for American Fashion at the 2022 CFDA (Council of Fashion Designers of America) Awards in New York.

