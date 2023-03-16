 
entertainment
Thursday Mar 16 2023
By
Web Desk

Helen Mirren celebrates Michelle Yeoh’s Oscar win

By
Web Desk

Thursday Mar 16, 2023

Helen Mirren celebrates Michelle Yeoh’s Oscar Win
Helen Mirren celebrates Michelle Yeoh’s Oscar Win 

Helen Mirren is loving the cultural shift in Hollywood. The actress was ecstatic about ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ star Michelle Yeoh’s Oscar win, she told Variety on the red carpet for her new movie Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

The veteran actress who plays goddess goddess Hespera, daughter of Atlas in the sequel to Shazam! said:

“I’ve seen the culture change. There was very much the attitude, especially in the film world, that at 30, maybe 35, a woman’s career was over. It’s so different now and I just love it!“

The actress also commended Yeoh’s statement encouraging women “don’t let anybody tell you, you are ever past your prime.”

Actress Lucy Liu who was also attending the premiere of Shazam! Fury of the Gods and stars alongside Mirren said agreed, “Michelle was right.”

The cast of Shazam! Fury of the Gods came together for the launch of the action-packed sequel to Shazam!

Michelle Yeoh made Academy Awards history as she collected the Oscar for Everything Everywhere All At Once.

The 60-year-old became the first Malaysian and Asian to receive an Academy Award in any category with her win for Best Actress. Yeoh has already won both the Golden Globes and the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

More From Entertainment:

Netflix 'Wednesday' star Jenna Ortega called out by 'Daredevil' producer: here's why

Netflix 'Wednesday' star Jenna Ortega called out by 'Daredevil' producer: here's why
Tom Cruise enjoys Sir Michael Caine's 90th birthday bash after skipping 2023 Oscars

Tom Cruise enjoys Sir Michael Caine's 90th birthday bash after skipping 2023 Oscars

Fans shocked after K-pop group Aespa’s Ningning reveals health issue

Fans shocked after K-pop group Aespa’s Ningning reveals health issue
V from BTS revealed as ambassador for Celine

V from BTS revealed as ambassador for Celine
Penn Badgley reveals toddler’s reaction after watching 'really crazy' scene from 'You'

Penn Badgley reveals toddler’s reaction after watching 'really crazy' scene from 'You'
Jisoo from K-pop group Blackpink comes out with visual teaser for debut

Jisoo from K-pop group Blackpink comes out with visual teaser for debut
Steven Seagal announces himself ‘one million per cent’ Russian after getting award from Putin

Steven Seagal announces himself ‘one million per cent’ Russian after getting award from Putin
Gwyneth Paltrow calls out for ‘dangerous’ eating habits

Gwyneth Paltrow calls out for ‘dangerous’ eating habits
Adam Brody would only do 'The O.C.' revival for 'lots and lots of money'

Adam Brody would only do 'The O.C.' revival for 'lots and lots of money'
K-pop group Aespa confirmed for new comeback

K-pop group Aespa confirmed for new comeback
Kanye West won’t be charged for throwing ‘female fan’s cellphone

Kanye West won’t be charged for throwing ‘female fan’s cellphone
‘The Glory’ actor Lee Do Hyun reported to make special appearance in new show

‘The Glory’ actor Lee Do Hyun reported to make special appearance in new show