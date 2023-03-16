Helen Mirren celebrates Michelle Yeoh’s Oscar Win

Helen Mirren is loving the cultural shift in Hollywood. The actress was ecstatic about ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ star Michelle Yeoh’s Oscar win, she told Variety on the red carpet for her new movie Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

The veteran actress who plays goddess goddess Hespera, daughter of Atlas in the sequel to Shazam! said:

“I’ve seen the culture change. There was very much the attitude, especially in the film world, that at 30, maybe 35, a woman’s career was over. It’s so different now and I just love it!“

The actress also commended Yeoh’s statement encouraging women “don’t let anybody tell you, you are ever past your prime.”

Actress Lucy Liu who was also attending the premiere of Shazam! Fury of the Gods and stars alongside Mirren said agreed, “Michelle was right.”

The cast of Shazam! Fury of the Gods came together for the launch of the action-packed sequel to Shazam!

Michelle Yeoh made Academy Awards history as she collected the Oscar for Everything Everywhere All At Once.

The 60-year-old became the first Malaysian and Asian to receive an Academy Award in any category with her win for Best Actress. Yeoh has already won both the Golden Globes and the Screen Actors Guild Awards.