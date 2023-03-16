 
Keira Knightley tells Jimmy Fallon about getting 'mocked' for doing 'Bend it Like Beckham'

Keira Knightley gets candid on being "mocked" for starring in Bend it Like Beckham.

On Wednesday, March 15, Keira Knightley appeared on The Tonight Show in order to promote her latest film Boston Strangler.

Upon remembering her early acting career, host Jimmy Fallon reminded her that it was the 20th anniversary of Bend it Like Beckham, to which Keira revealed that her friends weren't in favour of her role, as per Daily Mail.

Fallon asked her whether she knew the role would be her breakout, she said, "No. No no, I mean, I literally remember telling people that I was doing it, and saying, you know, 'It's called 'bend it like Beckham,' and them going, 'Oh, that's really embarrassing,'" Knightley said.

"Yeah, yeah no, they were all like, 'Don't worry. Nobody will see it it's fine.' But it was the idea of it, because you know women's soccer was not as big back then," the Atonement actress continued.

She further added, "The idea of the whole thing was sort of ridiculous and it's amazing, because it's still the film, even today, you know, if somebody comes up and talks to me about my work, it's that one. It's so loved, it's amazing."

after her breakthrough in the movie, Knightley got lead roles in movies like Pirates of the Caribbean and Love Actually.

