Friday Mar 17 2023
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘trashy’ modus operandi ridiculed

Friday Mar 17, 2023

Experts have just ridiculed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s “modus operandi” against the Royal Family.

The Australian’s Media Writer Sophie Elsworth made these claims and accusations.

Her admissions were made during an interview with Sky News host Andrew Bolt.

“Their modus operandi is to make money by trashing the Royal Family,” Elsworth admitted before starting the conversation.

“That’s how they’ve basically operated since they shot through and moved overseas.”

“So, they have to continue down this financial model they’ve effectively established, but I think people are wearing thin with it.”

“People are losing interest in what they’ve got to say because we’ve kind of heard it all before at least a hundred times – they don’t like the Royal Family and they wish they were never a part of it.”

“Yet they still want to be a part of it weirdly – the whole thing’s bizarre,” she chimed in before concluding. 

