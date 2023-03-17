Jennie from K-pop group Blackpink shows her seriousness as a mentor

The latest episode showed the evaluation for the first subgroup

Jennie from the K-pop group Blackpink is playing the role of mentor for her agency YG Entertainment’s new group Baby Monster. In the most recent episode of their final assessment, she showed how serious she can get as a mentor.

The latest episode showed the evaluation for the first subgroup which included members Ruka, Pharita, and Ahyeon and also revealed the song choice for Team B. The first group performed Gone by Blackpink member Rosé.

It was then decided that Group B would be performing Blackpink’s track Stay. After monitoring their performance, Jennie complimented their performance but then grew more serious as she asked whether they thought they were performing for her.

She pointed out that the girls had spent most of the performance looking at the mirror and not her: “If you don’t sing as if you’re really delivering to the listener no matter how good you are, I won’t be touched by the singing. That was something I wish I [had] done better. If you do that in real life, the attention will turn to someone else because the performer is not giving the listener attention.”