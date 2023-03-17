K-pop veteran Taeyeon from Girl Generation reveals her resignation letter

The company has been in the middle of controversy recently

Taeyeon from the veteran K-pop group Girls Generation has come out with her 'resignation' letter for SM Entertainment. She has been in the company for over ten years and has worked with them in both group and solo settings.

The company has been in the middle of controversy recently and its been revealed that Kakao will acquire SM Entertainment. Additionally, HYBE will drop their plans of working with them.

Taeyeon posted a screenshot from the tv series The Glory which shows a paper with “Park Yeon Jin’s letter of resignation.” written on it, but she changed the words to say “Kim Taeyeon’s letter of resignation.” instead.

She paired it with a quote staying: “Everything changes. Thoughts. Feelings. People. Everything that you thought would be forever, changes in the end.”

Many fans took the status to believe that this meant she would be leaving SM Entertainment and that she was hinting at the situation inside the agency.