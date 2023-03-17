 
Friday Mar 17 2023
Demi Lovato ready to make directorial debut with Child Stars documentary

Friday Mar 17, 2023

Demi Lovato is all set to make their directorial debut with Hulu’s upcoming documentary Child Stars, which will premiere in 2024.

According to Rolling Stone, Lovato, who uses she/they pronouns, dished out details about the documentary in a press statement.

“There is no better film or topic for my directorial debut than this story, which is close to home,” said the 30-year-old in a statement.

The singer continued, “Our project sheds light on important messages about growing up in the public eye, learning to protect our boundaries, and becoming active advocates of our own destinies.”

“I'm humbled to be able to learn from the individuals who have lived the unique experience of child stardom and share their stories in our film,” she remarked.

The magazine reported that Lovato’s documentary will have songstress’ interviews with former child stars.

“The movie will reflect the changing nature of growing up in an increasingly connected and public world,” stated in a statement.

Belisa Balaban, SVP of documentaries and unscripted series at Hulu Originals, explained, “Demi's first-hand experience and personal relationships are all on bold display in this poignant and exploratory film.”

“Our audience has long been interested in delving into the nuances of pop culture, and Demi's story – hard truths and all – uniquely suits her to the kind of stories we feel fortunate to tell at Hulu,” added Balaban.

