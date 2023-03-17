Drew Barrymore shares playful reaction to Hugh Grant’s singing comments: Watch

 
Drew Barrymore has recently responded to Hugh Grant’s comment about her singing in movie Music & Lyrics on social media.

Earlier this week, Grant appeared in a video for WIRED’s Autocomplete Interview where he was questioned about the movie during an interview segment that read, “Does Hugh Grant actually sing in Music & Lyrics?”

He replied, “Yes, well I do, but I’m auto-tuned beyond belief. Actually, that’s not true – I’m auto-tuned a bit, but not as much as some.”

Grant then spoke out about his co-star, adding, “Drew Barrymore was in that film with me and I don’t think she’d mind me saying her singing is just horrendous. I’ve heard dogs bark better than she sings.”

On Thursday, Barrymore took to Instagram and posted a video to share her reaction to Grant’s critique of her voice in romcom.

The Never Been Kissed actress was all smiles as she sang a movie’s song, Way Back Into Love, which was written by late Fountains of Wayne singer Adam Schlesinger.

“Oh, Hugh-bert, Hubert, that’s for you,” she said in a video after singing a few lines from the song.

Captioning the post, Barrymore wrote, “#SingForHughGrant JOIN ME.”


