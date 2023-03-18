 
entertainment
Saturday Mar 18 2023
By
Web Desk

K-pop girl group Aespa to release a song for Taron Egerton’s new film

By
Web Desk

Saturday Mar 18, 2023

Aespa's songs for the soundtrack will be called Hold On Tight
Aespa’s songs for the soundtrack will be called Hold On Tight

K-pop band Aespa is confirmed to be releasing a new song for the soundtrack of actor Taron Egerton’s upcoming film Tetris. The track will reportedly be released digitally on March 31st.

The film starring Taron Egerton is going to hit theatres on March 31st as well and is based on the conflict over the distribution rights of the iconic game from the 1980s.

According to a report from Film Music Reporter, Aespa’s songs for the soundtrack will be called Hold On Tight.

The movie had its premiere at the SXSW Film Festival on March 15th and it will have a limited release in theatres on March 24th. However, it will be available for streaming starting March 31st through Apple TV+.

