 
entertainment
Saturday Mar 18 2023
By
Web Desk

BTS’ Jimin confirmed to appear on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

By
Web Desk

Saturday Mar 18, 2023

The singer came out with the pre-release track for his solo album
The singer came out with the pre-release track for his solo album

K-pop group BTS’ Jimin is confirmed to be making his first-ever solo appearance on the popular talk show The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. BTS has made multiple group appearances on the show.

On March 17th, the late-night talk show made the announcement that Jimin would be appearing as a solo guest on March 23rd for an interview and then again on March 24th for a performance.

The singer came out with the pre-release track for his solo album on March 17th called Set Me Free Pt. 2. The album will be called Face and is set to be released on March 24th. The pre-release track shot to the top of iTunes charts in over 100 countries hours after its release.

More From Entertainment:

Lily James spotted enjoying her time with businessman Andrei Gillott

Lily James spotted enjoying her time with businessman Andrei Gillott
Blackpink’s Jisoo discusses why the other members are avoiding her

Blackpink’s Jisoo discusses why the other members are avoiding her
Fans of K-pop group Twice criticize mistreatment of member Jeongyeon

Fans of K-pop group Twice criticize mistreatment of member Jeongyeon
K-pop group NCT Dream’s staff accused of plagiarism

K-pop group NCT Dream’s staff accused of plagiarism
K-pop soloist Jessi gushes over BTS’ J-Hope

K-pop soloist Jessi gushes over BTS’ J-Hope
K-pop group NMIXX receive positive reaction to new teaser

K-pop group NMIXX receive positive reaction to new teaser
BamBam from K-pop group GOT7 reveals his three closest friends

BamBam from K-pop group GOT7 reveals his three closest friends
Jimin from BTS breaks iTunes record with new song

Jimin from BTS breaks iTunes record with new song
K-pop girl group Aespa to release a song for Taron Egerton’s new film

K-pop girl group Aespa to release a song for Taron Egerton’s new film
K-pop girl group Twice make Circle Chart history

K-pop girl group Twice make Circle Chart history
Paris Hilton’s mom opens up about meeting grandson Phoenix for first time

Paris Hilton’s mom opens up about meeting grandson Phoenix for first time
New BBC series 'Great Expectations' casts Olivia Colman as Miss Havisham

New BBC series 'Great Expectations' casts Olivia Colman as Miss Havisham