 
entertainment
Sunday Mar 19 2023
By
Reuters

Actor Sam Neill receiving treatment for 'blood cancer

By
Reuters

Sunday Mar 19, 2023

Actor Sam Neill receiving treatment for blood cancer

New Zealand actor Sam Neill is being treated for stage-three blood cancer, Guardian Australia reported on Saturday.

The 75-year-old "Jurassic Park" actor was reportedly diagnosed with angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma - a rare non-Hodgkin lymphoma - last March after suffering swollen glands during press engagements for "Jurassic World Dominion".

Chemotherapy treatment initially failed but Neill is now cancer-free after switching to a new anti-cancer drug that he will take for the rest of his life, according to the Guardian Australia interview about the star's upcoming memoir.

"The thing is, I'm crook. Possibly dying," he reportedly writes in chapter one, "I may have to speed this up."

Northern Ireland-born Neill, who lives in New Zealand, began acting in the 1970s and is perhaps best known for his role as paleontologist Dr Alan Grant in the "Jurassic Park" franchise.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive new advice from their friend

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive new advice from their friend
Tyga gifts Avril Lavigne bespoke diamond chain of whopping $80K

Tyga gifts Avril Lavigne bespoke diamond chain of whopping $80K

King Charles III could 'freeze Prince Harry out' to de-escalate tensions?

King Charles III could 'freeze Prince Harry out' to de-escalate tensions?
King Charles to surprise world by changing Camilla's title on Coronation?

King Charles to surprise world by changing Camilla's title on Coronation?
Robert De Niro spotted out with fifth son Elliot in a rare appearance

Robert De Niro spotted out with fifth son Elliot in a rare appearance

Niall Horan performs at the White House and shares a laugh with President Biden

Niall Horan performs at the White House and shares a laugh with President Biden
Toni Collette asked 'Intimacy Coordinators' to leave the set as they make her 'more anxious'

Toni Collette asked 'Intimacy Coordinators' to leave the set as they make her 'more anxious'

'Normal People' alum Daisy Edgar-Jones negotiating to star in Universal Studios' 'Twisters'

'Normal People' alum Daisy Edgar-Jones negotiating to star in Universal Studios' 'Twisters'
Keanu Reeves pays tribute to late 'John Wick' co-star Lance Reddick with many others

Keanu Reeves pays tribute to late 'John Wick' co-star Lance Reddick with many others
Lily James spotted enjoying her time with businessman Andrei Gillott

Lily James spotted enjoying her time with businessman Andrei Gillott
Blackpink’s Jisoo discusses why the other members are avoiding her

Blackpink’s Jisoo discusses why the other members are avoiding her
Fans of K-pop group Twice criticize mistreatment of member Jeongyeon

Fans of K-pop group Twice criticize mistreatment of member Jeongyeon