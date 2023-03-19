 
entertainment
Sunday Mar 19 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry and Prince William united on THIS matter despite feud

By
Web Desk

Sunday Mar 19, 2023

Prince Harry and Prince William may be at odds with one another but they are seemingly united on this particular matter.

Christopher Andersen, author of The King, alleged the brothers share ‘simmering resentment’ towards their step-mother Camilla Parker-Bowles, via Express UK Daily.

“What most people don’t appreciate is the awkward position William is being put in on a more or less daily basis,” Anderson told Fox News.

“Yes, he is siding with his father against the Sussexes. But that doesn’t mean he has warm and fuzzy feelings for Camilla,” he added. “On some basic level, the Prince of Wales must share Harry’s deep-seated, simmering resentment toward Queen Camilla. How could they not see her as an interloper?”

The Duke of Sussex came out with his memoir, Spare, in January 2023, in which he made several comments about his relationship with his stepmother – and none of them were really anything good. He even compared her to a “wicked stepmother.”

In an excerpt from his memoir, Harry wrote that he and William urged his father not to marry Camilla. “’We support you,’ we said, ‘We endorse Camilla,’ we said. ‘Just please don’t marry her, just be together, Pa.’”

More From Entertainment:

King Charles pays touching tribute to Queen Elizabeth on Mother’s Day

King Charles pays touching tribute to Queen Elizabeth on Mother’s Day
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry refuse to accept King Charles coronation invitation?

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry refuse to accept King Charles coronation invitation?
Halle Berry pays tribute to late ‘John Wick’ co-star Lance Reddick

Halle Berry pays tribute to late ‘John Wick’ co-star Lance Reddick
‘Emily in Paris’ Lily Collins shows off her early birthday celebrations

‘Emily in Paris’ Lily Collins shows off her early birthday celebrations
Kate Middleton and William's three children to join Coronation Carriage Ride

Kate Middleton and William's three children to join Coronation Carriage Ride
Harry and Meghan want to have places at Buckingham Palace balcony at coronation

Harry and Meghan want to have places at Buckingham Palace balcony at coronation

King Charles asks Kings Guard for volume control near his residence

King Charles asks Kings Guard for volume control near his residence

Prince William and Kate Middleton worried about son's role at coronation: report

Prince William and Kate Middleton worried about son's role at coronation: report

Actor Sam Neill receiving treatment for 'blood cancer

Actor Sam Neill receiving treatment for 'blood cancer
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive new advice from their friend

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive new advice from their friend
Tyga gifts Avril Lavigne bespoke diamond chain of whopping $80K

Tyga gifts Avril Lavigne bespoke diamond chain of whopping $80K

King Charles III could 'freeze Prince Harry out' to de-escalate tensions?

King Charles III could 'freeze Prince Harry out' to de-escalate tensions?