Sunday Mar 19 2023
Blac Chyna talks facial fillers and removal: ‘I looked like a jigsaw’

Sunday Mar 19, 2023

Blac Chyna recently turned to social media and made a shocking announcement relating to her breast and butt implants.

The reality TV star has decided to get her fillers dissolved in a surprising move.

She even took fans alongside for the ride, via Instagram.

The first announcement video included the admission, “I'm actually on my way to go get these fillers dissolved from my cheeks and from my jawline because enough is enough.”

“It all has to come out, it's as simple as that,” she later added.

While Chyna admits the process often “burns a lot or stings. I ain't even worried about no stinging, I just want it out.”

The video also showed off the actual process in action as well as her consultation with the doctor where she said, “Basically, I want to dissolve all of it. Just dissolve it ... back to the baseline.”

When asked what inspired this decision, Chyna admitted, “First of all, I'm tired of the look. And it's just not flattering, it's not what I look like. It totally changed my face, and I'm just ready to get back to Angela.”

“Blac Chyna's Blac Chyna, you know what I mean. I feel like I've outgrown that, and it's just time for a change. And I just want to be good.”

