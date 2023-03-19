 
entertainment
Sunday Mar 19 2023
By
Web Desk

King Charles has 'finally found' Prince Harry's 'kryptonite'

By
Web Desk

Sunday Mar 19, 2023

File Footage

Experts have just lauded King Charles for figuring the kryptonite that makes Prince Harry and Meghan Markle lose their edge.

These claims have been brought to light by presenter and host Mark Dolan.

His admissions and shocking accusations were shared with GB News.

“The dignity with which Charles has allowed this couple to hang themselves out to dry is a credit to him, and is straight out of the playbook of his unnaturally dignified mother, the late Queen.”

“All of the mudslinging, all the washing of dirty laundry in public has come from California, not Windsor. Ignoring this couple, is their Kryptonite and long may it continue.”

