'Suicide Squad' originally linked to 'Justice League'

Suicide Squad initially planned to have a direct link with Zack Snyder's Justice League.

The director David Ayer took to Twitter to reveal, "The script issue was having Steppenwolf, and the Parademons stripped out prior to production," adding, "Enchantress was under the control of a Mother Box and opening a portal to Apokolips."

Adding these scenes would have turned Suicide Squad, and for extension, the Justice League story very different.



But "this was all cut early in prep," Ayer added. "That was a hard loss."

Regarding Snyder's involvement in the DC universe, the comics chief creative officer Kim Lee ruled out his appearance in July last year, saying, The Synder Cut would likely be the director's final entry in the franchise.

However, recently the filmmaker teased DC fans about a return with a "full circle" Darkseid announcement on Twitter.



