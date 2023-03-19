 
entertainment
Sunday Mar 19 2023
By
Web Desk

Actress Shin Ye Eun from Netflix’s ‘The Glory’ shares her filming experience

By
Web Desk

Sunday Mar 19, 2023

The actress gained attention for her acting as the younger version of the show’s antagonist
Korean actress Shin Ye Eun from The Glory on Netflix discusses her experience while filming for the show. The actress gained a lot of attention for her acting as the younger version of the show’s antagonist.

One of the most gruesome scenes in the series is when Park Yeon Jin burns the main character with a hot curling iron. The actress revealed in an episode from The Omniscient Point of View that the episode was just as hard to film as it was to watch.

“It’s acting, and honestly we all film knowing that we’re only acting. But in that moment, like you just think, “what am I doing?” It was a cold curling rod anyway that I was holding up to her, but the actress was crying her eyes out. So I just thought like, “what am I doing?” and I ended up getting an outtake like that. When I went home, I ended up having nightmares.”

