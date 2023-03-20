Kanye West appears in high spirits during outing with new wife Bianca Censori, daughter North

American rapper Kanye West was in high spirit as he appeared with his new wife Bianca Censori and eldest daughter North for a church service in Los Angeles on Saturday.

West, who has been out of sight for the last few weeks, was also accompanied by some of his friends a he made his way into the gathering's main area.

Nine-year-old North, whom West shares with his former wife Kim Kardashian, also accompanied the couple during the outing.



The 45-year-old rapper, whose ex-wife Kim Kardashian was said to have been supportive of his new romance, reportedly married the former Yeezy employee during a non-legally binding ceremony in January.

The American rapper rocked a white undershirt and a black zip-up jacket during the outing. The Stronger hitmaker also wore a jet-black pair of pants and a matching pair of shoes.

West's new wife, Censori, looked smashing in predominantly black outfit that included a jacket with attached gloves. The architectural designer rocked a pair of form-hugging leggings, as well as a pair of Nike sneakers. Her dyed blonde hair contrasted perfectly with the dark tone of her clothing.