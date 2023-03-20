 
Nick Cannon shares heartwarming story about childhood love with 'future wife' Mariah Carey

Nick Cannon has left fans gushing by sharing an interesting story about his childhood love with his "future wife", revealing he had pictures of Mariah Carey on his wall when he was 12 years old.

The 42-year-old actor and rapper, in conversation with The Shade Room, recalled his relationship with the "We Belong Together" singer, 53.

To a question about the love of his life, the American TV personality responded as saying: "Like the greatest? I mean, I always talk about that. Then it goes viral, and our fans get mad at me. But I was 12 years old with Mariah Carey pictures on my wall, and that becomes my wife. And the fact that she's the coolest person I ever met."

Gushing over the singer, he added: "I get a lot of this delightful disposition from her. She's just always happy, always doing for others. No matter what's happening in life. I'm like, 'Wow, a person can really operate like that and don't allow negative energy into they space."

The Comedian did not stop here and went on admiring Carey: "When I found that out about how remarkable she was, that woman is not human. She's a gift from God."

Cannon and Carey, who share two children together, Moroccan and Monroe, tied the knot in in 2008 and split in 2014, while their divorce was finalised in 2016.

