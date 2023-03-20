 
world
Monday Mar 20 2023
By
AFP

Australian ex-soldier booked for alleged Afghanistan war crime

By
AFP

Monday Mar 20, 2023

Australian Major Andrew Dah speaking to his troops at Shah Zafar, Afghanistan on May 7th, 2008. — AFP
Australian Major Andrew Dah speaking to his troops at Shah Zafar, Afghanistan on May 7th, 2008. — AFP

An Australian former soldier was arrested Monday over allegations that he murdered a man while deployed in Afghanistan, part of a long-running investigation into war crimes.

The arrest comes more than two years after a damning internal investigation found 39 civilians and prisoners had been “unlawfully killed” by Australian elite special forces.

The 41-year-old veteran was expected to be charged with a war crime and could face life in prison if found guilty, Australian Federal Police said.

“It will be alleged he murdered an Afghan man while deployed to Afghanistan with the Australian Defense Force,” police said in a statement.

Public broadcaster ABC reported the charges related to the shooting of a man in 2012 in the southern Afghanistan province of Uruzgan.

A 2020 inquiry revealed allegations of summary executions, body count competitions and torture by Australian forces, and recommended police investigate 19 people.

The findings were a watershed moment for Australia, which holds its military in high esteem and had attempted to suppress whistleblower reports of the alleged wrongdoing.

Australian police even investigated reporters involved in bringing the allegations to light.

After the September 11, 2001 attacks, more than 26,000 Australian uniformed personnel were sent to Afghanistan to fight alongside US and allied forces against the Taliban, Al-Qaeda and other Islamist groups.

The arrest was part of ongoing investigations into alleged war crimes committed by Australian troops in Afghanistan between 2005 and 2016, police said.

The man is expected to appear before a local court in the state of New South Wales on Monday.

More From World:

'Dear friends' Xi and Putin meet in Moscow as Ukraine war rages

'Dear friends' Xi and Putin meet in Moscow as Ukraine war rages
Key highlights of China-Russia ties ahead of Xi's visit to Moscow

Key highlights of China-Russia ties ahead of Xi's visit to Moscow
Khalistan activist arrested after violence at Indian High Commission in London

Khalistan activist arrested after violence at Indian High Commission in London
Syria's Bashar al-Assad in UAE on second official visit since 2011

Syria's Bashar al-Assad in UAE on second official visit since 2011
Macron hopes his pension bill to complete its democratic journey

Macron hopes his pension bill to complete its democratic journey
Xi, Putin hail ties ahead of 'journey of peace' to Moscow

Xi, Putin hail ties ahead of 'journey of peace' to Moscow
North Korea's Kim calls for nuclear attack readiness against US, South Korea

North Korea's Kim calls for nuclear attack readiness against US, South Korea
Iran proposes locations to Saudi Arabia for ministerial talks

Iran proposes locations to Saudi Arabia for ministerial talks
Israel, Palestinians pledge moves to curb violence ahead of Ramadan

Israel, Palestinians pledge moves to curb violence ahead of Ramadan
UBS seals Credit Suisse takeover in bid to calm market nerves

UBS seals Credit Suisse takeover in bid to calm market nerves
Dozens held in ongoing manhunt for Sikh leader in India

Dozens held in ongoing manhunt for Sikh leader in India
Indian flag replaced with Khalistan flag at Indian High Commission in London

Indian flag replaced with Khalistan flag at Indian High Commission in London