IMF confirms $2.9 billion Sri Lanka loan package

IMF headquarters in Washington. —AFP/File

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) approved a $2.9 billion loan package for Sri Lanka on Monday, almost a year after the country defaulted on its foreign debt amid a deep economic crisis.

The vote by the Fund's executive board — first announced by Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe — clears the way for the release of funds and kicks off a four-year program designed to shore up the Sri Lankan economy.

It comes shortly after China, the country's largest bilateral creditor, agreed to restructure its loans to the South Asian country.

