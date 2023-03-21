 
world
Tuesday Mar 21 2023
By
AFP

German minister on first official visit to Taiwan in 26 years

By
AFP

Tuesday Mar 21, 2023

This handout picture taken and released by Taiwans National Science and Technology Council (NSTC) on March 21, 2023, shows German Minister of Education and Research Bettina Stark-Watzinger (R) posing for photographs with her Taiwanese counterpart Wu Tsung-tsong (L), Minister of Science and Technology, during a signing ceremony at the NSTC in Taipei. — AFP
This handout picture taken and released by Taiwan's National Science and Technology Council (NSTC) on March 21, 2023, shows German Minister of Education and Research Bettina Stark-Watzinger (R) posing for photographs with her Taiwanese counterpart Wu Tsung-tsong (L), Minister of Science and Technology, during a signing ceremony at the NSTC in Taipei. — AFP

  • Germany signs Science and Technology Agreement with Taiwan.
  • Beijing views self-ruled democratic island as its territory.
  • Watzinger declines to comment on reported Chinese opposition to visit.

TAIPEI: Germany's education minister on Tuesday inked a technological cooperation deal with Taiwan, kicking off the first cabinet-level German visit to the island in 26 years.

Bettina Stark-Watzinger signed the Science and Technology Agreement with Taiwan's National Science and Technology Council (NSTC) on the first day of a trip that is likely to draw criticism from China.

Beijing views the self-ruled democratic island as its territory, to be taken one day — by force if necessary. China routinely opposes official exchanges between Taiwan and its international partners.

It has ratcheted up military, diplomatic and economic pressure in response to a flurry of visits by politicians from the United States, Europe and elsewhere to Taiwan.

At the signing ceremony in Taipei, Stark-Watzinger said "it is a great pleasure and honour" for her to be the first German government minister to visit in more than two decades.

"This arrangement stands for enhancing cooperation on the basis of democratic values, transparency, openness, reciprocity and scientific freedom," she said.

Her trip comes two months after a high-ranking German parliamentary delegation travelled to Taiwan, a move that was strongly criticised by Beijing.

Stark-Watzinger declined to comment when asked about reported Chinese opposition to the visit.

Germany's foreign ministry last week reaffirmed its commitment to a "one China" policy, wherein it has formal bilateral ties with Beijing, but also maintains "close and good ties with Taiwan".

Wu Tsung-tsong, head of the NSTC, said the trip was part of "normal" exchanges.

The agreement covers joint research in several fields, Wu said, including semiconductors and artificial intelligence.

According to media reports, Taiwanese tech giant TSMC, the world's largest contract chipmaker, is currently in talks to build its first European plant in Germany.

In December, the company said that there was "no concrete plan" for setting up facilities in Germany.

More From World:

Ukraine conflict to dominate Putin, Xi talks

Ukraine conflict to dominate Putin, Xi talks
US report identifies 'significant human rights' abuses in India

US report identifies 'significant human rights' abuses in India
Letter bombs target media outlets in Ecuador

Letter bombs target media outlets in Ecuador
Some Americans return to cash to curb spending following TikTok trend

Some Americans return to cash to curb spending following TikTok trend

Idaho allows execution by firing squad if lethal injection is unavailable

Idaho allows execution by firing squad if lethal injection is unavailable
In first veto, Biden refuses to sign Repblican investment bill

In first veto, Biden refuses to sign Repblican investment bill
Four Oath Keeper associates convicted of felonies for roles in US Capitol attack

Four Oath Keeper associates convicted of felonies for roles in US Capitol attack
Trump's lawyers seek to throw out Georgia grand jury report on election meddling

Trump's lawyers seek to throw out Georgia grand jury report on election meddling
'No such thing' as Palestinian people: Israeli minister

'No such thing' as Palestinian people: Israeli minister
Macaron govt narrowly escapes no-confidence vote but faces more challenges

Macaron govt narrowly escapes no-confidence vote but faces more challenges
IMF confirms $2.9 billion Sri Lanka loan package

IMF confirms $2.9 billion Sri Lanka loan package
Australian ex-soldier booked for alleged Afghanistan war crime

Australian ex-soldier booked for alleged Afghanistan war crime