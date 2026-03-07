Dubai introduces new public safety laws, fines up to AED2m

People walk on a promenade overlooking the skyline in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. — Reuters/File

DUBAI: Dubai has announced the implementation of a new public safety law introducing stricter regulations for public spaces and events, with fines ranging from AED500 ($136) to AED1 million ($272,000), authorities said.

Under the legislation, repeat violations within one year could result in fines of up to AED2 million, officials added.

The new law, which takes effect across the emirate on June 1, sets out enhanced safety requirements for public venues and gatherings.

The rules were issued by Dubai’s Ruler, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

According to the regulations, public venues and events must ensure safe entry and exit routes, adequate lighting, and capacity limits to prevent overcrowding.

Event organisers will be required to provide firefighting equipment, emergency evacuation plans, first aid facilities, and trained security personnel.

Compliance with safety instructions at public venues has been made mandatory.

The law also requires adherence to designated swimming times at beaches and prohibits access to restricted areas.

Possession of explosives or fireworks without a permit is banned, as is the use and transport of hazardous or flammable materials.