Tuesday Mar 21 2023
Peter Hardy dies in snorkeling incident at Australia

Tuesday Mar 21, 2023

Actor Peter Hardy reportedly died in a snorkeling accident off the Australian coast at 66.

The late actor was popular for his role in McLeod's Daughters and the 2000 film Chopper.

Several reports point that the Australian actor traveled from London to meet his mother in Fremantle – near Perth, in Western Australia.

The deceased actor was taken out of the water at approximately 10:40 am on March 16, The West Australian reports.

Bystanders are said to have attempted to save Hardy’s life, administering CPR while awaiting the arrival of paramedics.

Hardy’s brother Michael took to social media to announce the news, “I’m devastated to say that my brother, Peter Hardy, passed away suddenly this morning... Rest in Peace my beloved little brother.”

Several also paid tribute to the late actor, with one friend, Andy Burns, commenting, “The amazing and beautiful Peter Hardy drowned while snorkelling at South Beach Perth. He was 66 years old and looked like a Greek god, so fit, and so happy to be back in his native WA visiting from London where he had made his home."

He continued, “Words cannot express how deeply I feel this loss, We’ve been close friends since living together in Neutral Bay Sydney in the mid 80s. He was a superb actor a wonderful singer and guitarist he also played drums and sax. He always loved performing in the theatre as well as film and TV. “

